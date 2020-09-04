There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County as of noon Friday, which means the total number will stay at 180.
Douglas Public Health Network said it is supporting eight people in isolation.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners reminded people to stay safe during Labor Day weekend by limiting groups and gatherings, limiting travel, staying 6 feet apart and wearing face coverings.
"Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in our state with people celebrating in an unsafe manner that resulted in an uptick in cases," a press release from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said. "With case numbers finally declining, it’s more important than ever for our citizens to rethink and limit holiday weekend gatherings, and find safe ways to celebrate so we can continue to make progress against COVID-19. The bottom line is please use common sense, follow the current guidelines and don't let COVID-19 be an unwanted party crasher this year. We hope you have a safe and happy Labor Day holiday weekend."
People who are showing COVID-19 symptoms can talk to their health care provider about getting a test. Those without a health care provider can call Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 0 new coronavirus cases today. The county totals are 179 cases and 3 deaths. That is 150 cases and 3 deaths more than when our County Commissioners decided unilaterally to re-open Douglas County less than three months ago. Hahaha beat you to it.
