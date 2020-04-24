No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Douglas County as of noon Thursday.
Douglas Public Health Network officials reported the total number of positive cases in Douglas County remains at 23.
Fourteen of those 23 have recovered. No deaths have been reported and 785 negative tests have been returned. Two people who have tested positive are still hospitalized in different hospitals.
Officials said they are continuing their epidemiologic investigations trying to identify individuals who may have had contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 68 over Wednesday. There were five new deaths attributed to the virus bringing the state total to 83.
Douglas County health officials say if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for the disease.
Given the growing availability of commercial labs and the improving availability of testing supplies and personal protection equipment, the DPHN has revised its guidelines to providers on testing.
DPHN has sent out communications to the local health care community alerting them of the increased availability of testing for their patients. DPHN also announced Thursday, that Quest labs is now offering the IgG antibody test for COVID-19 locally.
Testing without a provider order is not yet available.
