For the second day in a row there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Douglas County, meaning the number of positive cases in the county remained at 23.
Of the 23 positive cases, 10 have recovered and two are currently hospitalized at different hospitals. There have been zero deaths and 632 negative tests for COVID-19 in the county, according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
Douglas Public Health is continuing with epidemiologic investigations, identifying individuals who may have had close contact with someone who may have tested positive for COVID-19, and advising quarantine. Ten of those people who tested positive earlier have now recovered, the DPHN said.
There was a drive-through COVID-19 clinic, led by DPHN, conducted Friday in Roseburg, where 22 people were tested. Another one is scheduled for Saturday in Reedsport.
Statewide, COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 70, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday morning. All of the reported deceased were at least 65 years old.
There were 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,785. The new COVID-19 cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Linn (3), Marion (8), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), and Yamhill (2) . To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The OHA released the following information on those who died from COVID-19:
- An 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 15 and died April 16 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 2 and died April 14 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 6 and died April 15 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 26 and died April 6 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 12 and died April 16 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 7 and died April 11 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Why isn’t Douglas County doing more testing?
DPHN claims Douglas County is testing its proportionate share. Yet, according to the Oregon Health Authority website, Douglas County has tested 0.57% of its population. There are 27 counties in Oregon that have tested a higher percentage of their population than Douglas County. The state of Oregon has tested 0.86% of its population. The U.S. has tested 1.08% of its population.
