The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, meaning the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county remained at 169.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 152 positive cases to go with 17 presumptive cases.
The number of people currently in isolation supported by the Douglas Public Health Network remained at 11. There are currently three people hospitalized. One of those is from out of state but hospitalized in Douglas County. A second patient is from Douglas County but hospitalized in another county.
There have been two COVID-related deaths involving Douglas County residents. On Wednesday, an 80-year-old male died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. He had tested positive on Aug. 14 and was hospitalized two days later.
The first death from COVID-19 occurred in July at a Texas medical facility after the individual had traveled to the state.
The number of positive cases in Douglas County has increased dramatically in the last two months. On July 1, there were 40 positive cases in the county. With the number of total cases Saturday being 169, that amounts to a 322 % increase since July 1.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday three more people died from COVID-related causes, bringing the total number of deaths to 417.
The three deaths reported were:
- A 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
- A 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
- A 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Across Oregon, there were 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,710 since the start of the pandemic.
Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled for Tuesday in Roseburg.
The first drive-thru clinic was held March 17 and since then, 1,404 people have been tested in 64 clinics, while additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics. A total of 9,671 people overall have been tested in Douglas County.
Health officials say if you’re having COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19.
