No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Douglas County Thursday.
The number of positive cases stands at 23, with 10 having now recovered.
To date, there have been no deaths and 591 negative tests in Douglas County.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold another virtual town hall-style question and answer session at 6 p.m. Friday. It can be viewed live on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a press release that two Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, at different hospitals. In all, five have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
As of Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,736 Oregonians had tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty-four have died.
Statewide, 307 are currently hospitalized, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA reported 287 available adult ICU beds and 2,163 non-ICU hospital beds. The state has 768 ventilators.
CHI Mercy Medical Center created a COVID-19 unit in a separate building with 30 patient rooms and six intensive care unit beds.
For those social distancing at home, the Blue Zones Project is offering free 10-minute "well-being breaks" on Facebook Live, called "10@10." They take place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. Blue Zones also plans cooking demos and other events, and offers recipes and cooking and gardening tips.
Several local libraries are finding creative ways to offer services while allowing for social distancing.
The COVID-19 Response Team said the Roseburg Public Library is offering weekly drive-up services from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, allowing patrons to check out items they've placed on hold.
Patrons are asked to remain in their cars and follow instructions posted in the parking lot.
Holds can be placed via the library's online catalog, using a library card number and password.
Thousands of e-books and audiobooks are also available online through the apps cloudLibrary and OverDrive.
Library assistance is available by phone at 541-492-7050 or email at library@cityofroseburg.org.
The book drop remains open for returns.
The Oakland and Sutherlin libraries are posting video story times, and Reedsport and Riddle libraries are offering literary activities on their Facebook pages.
And several local libraries are promoting literary activities online, including some highlighting Dolly Parton's new YouTube channel "Goodnight with Dolly," on which she reads children's books.
(3) comments
The following is a list of absurd, inaccurate and misleading statements made by Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer. This may help you understand why I question whether he is properly qualified to be the leader of Douglas County’s defense against coronavirus.
During a March 9 meeting with Douglas County school superintendents, Dr. Dannenhoffer advised them against closing schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus, arguing school children would expose their elderly relatives to the disease.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
During a Facebook Live video on March 13, Dr. Dannenhoffer cluelessly declared, “Looking at other countries, this may well last longer than two weeks.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/state-covid-19-cases-rise-to-30-douglas-county-remains-at-one/article_adaee0ac-e7ec-5f25-8b53-f9625e07bf97.html
On March 24, Dr. Dannenhoffer missed the point of an article rating Douglas County’s hospital availability one of the worst in the country by saying, “this article underestimates the number of beds (in Douglas County), as we use Riverbend (Lane County) for some of our secondary and tertiary care locally.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/cdc-says-douglas-county-one-of-the-four-worst-counties-to-be-in-during-covid/article_e764438a-7d45-511f-8df4-553db4e044ba.html
While admitting on March 25 that Douglas County had 3 positive coronavirus cases after receiving a total of 6 test results, Dr. Dannenhoffer said, “This suggests that although the virus is clearly around, it’s not widely prevalent in Douglas County yet.” Dr. Dannenhoffer then said he’s “been surprised at how few people have tested positive for the virus.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/county-health-officials-stepping-up-battle-against-covid-19-virus/article_d33d3a29-4b55-54ba-8329-9034df789199.html
On March 31, Dr. Dannenhoffer offered his expert opinion by saying, “the interviews with those in the county who have tested positive to the disease haven’t given them many clues…It’s really pretty much a mystery.”
https://www.nrtoday.com/county-forms-incident-management-team-to-deal-with-rising-covid-19-cases/article_d3ef6ba5-1cee-5510-b580-b7d227f95118.html
On April 1, Dr. Dannenhoffer falsely said, “The number of cases in Oregon has started to slow down.” Oregon, he said, “is heading into its second incubation period, which is when there should be the start of a decrease in new cases…that is really good news.” When Dr. Dannenhoffer made this claim, Oregon had 736 coronavirus cases and one death. One week prior to this statement, Oregon had 266 cases and 10 deaths. In the 15 days after making this statement, Oregon’s numbers have grown to 1,736 cases with 64 deaths.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-news-is-brighter-but-not-out-of-the-woods-yet/article_bcd5678d-0bd4-5719-b3f5-a20bff912710.html
On April 2 while discussing the dispersion of 10 coronavirus cases in Douglas County, the public was left wondering when Dr. Dannenhoffer said, “If you tried to spread them any better, you couldn’t, so that’s good.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/no-new-covid-19-cases-for-second-straight-day-in-douglas-county/article_c2e8931e-3d36-5614-be3d-96a5e6d24bd0.html
On April 2, Dr. Dannenhoffer falsely said, “new statistics also indicate that statewide, Oregon’s social distancing rules are flattening the curve…I think we’ve done a great job.” On April 2 when Dr. Dannenhoffer made this claim, Oregon had 826 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths. One week prior to this statement, Oregon had 316 cases and 11 deaths. In the two weeks since making this statement, Oregon’s numbers have grown to 1,736 cases with 64 deaths.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/tech-company-gives-douglas-county-an-f-for-social-distancing-but-county-doctor-disagrees/article_cb8c2276-74be-53fb-831d-39ef894925df.html
On April 3, Dr. Dannenhoffer's bewilderment was on display while discussing the inaccuracy of Douglas County coronavirus tests when he said, “it’s usually accurate, but not always. A person with COVID-19 will get a positive result just 60 to 70% of the time with this test….right now, we have a test that’s slow, that’s pretty accurate but not as accurate as we would like….testing should have begun earlier. Months ago.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-a-slow-sometimes-unsuccessful-process/article_0f4112b3-68c7-5247-ad4a-787fe82788e4.html
On April 3, Dr. Dannenhoffer falsely claimed, “The weekly growth rate is down if you look at this week versus last week,” referring to Douglas County new coronavirus cases. There were six new Douglas County cases from March 28 from April 3 and three new cases from March 21 to March 27.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/three-days-in-a-row-no-new-covid-19-cases/article_7b7fd313-1d3d-57b4-bbb9-50d2ae82e8f8.html
On April 3, Dr. Dannenhoffer falsely claimed, “even though the number of COVID-19 cases have been slowing statewide, it’s no time to relax the efforts.” Oregon had 899 coronavirus cases when Dr. Dannenhoffer made this statement on April 3. One week earlier on March 27, Oregon had 414 cases.
Dr. Dannenhoffer also falsely claimed on April 3 that the county had, “only one case since Monday so that’s a good sign.” Douglas County reported 10 coronavirus cases on April 3 when this statement was made. Douglas County reported 8 cases on Monday March 30.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/eleventh-covid-19-case-discovered-in-douglas-county/article_13589f95-f23a-52be-85f3-2a64f7195df0.html
On April 8, Dr. Dannenhoffer said while discussing the number of county coronavirus cases, “I think we’re driving up to the corner, I don’t think we’re at the corner yet….overall, I think we’re doing OK.” Douglas County had 12 cases on April 8. Today Douglas County has 24 cases today.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/covid-19-cases-slow-in-douglas-county-and-the-state/article_418c6be7-a3fa-5e72-9d0a-3b3905c3afe8.html
Referring to Roseburg’s homeless population, Dr. Dannenhoffer ignorantly declared on April 12, “As far as public health officials can determine, the homeless population hasn’t been affected, and none of those who have tested positive for the disease in Douglas County have been homeless…no demographic information is being collected that would indicate whether some of those who’ve tested negative have been homeless.” In short, Dr. Dannenhoffer concluded, “the homeless population hasn’t been affected” while admitting he doesn’t know if they’ve been tested.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/homeless-raise-concerns-amid-covid-19-pandemic/article_5b6c7f31-eac5-5185-baa1-e5c3de476380.html
Detroit announced layoffs for all of their city's 200 part-time employees, as well as steep pay cuts or reduced hours for more than 2,200 full-time staffers. In Cincinnati, the mayor announced furloughs of 1,700 municipal employees. In San Antonio, 270 employees have been furloughed. And in Miami Beach, Florida, 250 part-time employees have been laid off and 35 full-timers have been furloughed.
26 percent of small municipalities and 47 percent of large cities — are planning layoffs. Even more are planning furloughs — 59 percent of large cities. The $2 trillion stimulus signed by President Donald Trump won’t help Douglas County because it is earmarked for cities that have 500,000 residents or more.
City and county leaders nationwide realize they have to act. Thousands of workers, laid off from factories, restaurants and other businesses, had stopped paying income taxes. Casinos that typically paid a portion of city expenses had been shut down by a state emergency order. And parking meters, court fees and other sources of city revenue had suddenly, unexpectedly, ground to a halt.
Douglas Count is no different than other counties and cities nationwide that are taking drastic actions to protect taxpayer’s reserves by minimizing spending. What is different about Douglas County is that nobody knows what our ghostlike commissioners are doing to preserve the public’s budget reserves. Residents are wondering whether it will take our commissioners as long to address the county's budget imbalance as they took addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/detroit-was-hit-hard-by-the-coronavirus-now-it-s-among-many-cities-facing-a-financial-crisis/ar-BB12JacH
3,778 previously uncounted coronavirus deaths in New York were added to the death count, bringing New York’s death count to over 16,000 people. Prior to April 14, CDC death counts included only deaths confirmed by a coronavirus test. As of April 14, CDC’s guideline for counting coronavirus deaths changed to include both confirmed and probable deaths. This change was made after the CDC officially acknowledged the lack of coronavirus testing prevents doctors from confirming presumptive coronavirus deaths. The CDC guidelines are now consistent with how coronavirus cases and deaths are being counted in most other countries with limited testing capability, including China which reported a spike of 13,332 deaths when they made the similar change on February 12.
Most states (including Oregon) have yet to begin following the new CDC guidelines and are not including presumptive coronavirus deaths in their count. Expect another significant increase in both the U.S. coronavirus case count and death count once all states adopt the new CDC guidelines. Since every probable death necessarily implies a probable case, logic mandates that adjustments also be made to cases, and not only to deaths.
Oregon and California, which have experienced coronavirus testing difficulties in the past, are expected to have increases to both their case and death numbers if/when they adopt the new CDC guidelines. The accuracy of the new guidelines and future corrections depends on doctors taking samples from presumptive deaths for later validation once more testing capability become available.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/us-data/
