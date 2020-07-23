Douglas County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing a jump in total cases to 107.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the increase has been linked to an outbreak at the Norris Farms, which has to date reported 22 cases with positive tests. That figure may also include household members and other close contacts of those workers.
It's by far the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the first case was reported in the county March 8.
“Today serves as a wake-up call for everyone in Douglas County," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman in response to the sharp rise in cases. "This virus is still very active, and it’s in Douglas County."
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said he's certain that the risk of the outbreak to the public is low.
"This is an unfortunate situation and we will continue to work closely with Norris Farms," he said in a press release.
Dannenhoffer also said the increase in positive tests at Norris Farms is not totally unexpected because many workers come from other states, some of which are hot spots for COVID-19 cases.
Douglas County is not short on idiots . . . especially those who reside in the corner offices on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse. You knew this was coming. It could be Norris or RFP or the Casino. . .but keep supporting the GOP and idiot in the Oval Office and we'll all be a statistic before long.
The Oregon Health Authority's latest coronavirus projections predict that, based on the current rate of cases, the state will have 1,600 new confirmed infections a day by mid-August.
https://www.nrtoday.com/ap/projections-virus-cases-could-reach-1-600-a-day-in-august/article_fbb3fe40-27e1-50db-9cf6-184304b0c7c2.html
Douglas County Commissioner Freeman said, “today serves as a wakeup call.” Never mind we’ve had 31 coronavirus cases over just the last week and 83 cases since the Commissioners decided to re-open Douglas County. If “today serves as a wakeup call,” how many more cases must we have before our Commissioners actually start doing something about it?
Same post just add a number blah blah blah. It wouldn’t be bad if you didn’t blame Dannenhoffer for lying or the commissioners for doing what every other commissioners in the state and country did. Find some better material this has gotten oooollldddd! I’ll take the over on a response me thinks someone is a conspiracy theorist.
100% that the commissioners get mentioned or blamed. Haha
Douglas County residents ONLY know Norris Blueberry Farm is a workplace outbreak because the Oregon Health Authority reported it yesterday (below link). Our Douglas County Commissioners knew Norris Blueberry Farm was an outbreak since 9 cases were confirmed 8 DAYS AGO on July 15. Yet the Commissioners didn’t report the outbreak until just yesterday when the OHA report came out. They knew about it for over a week and didn't say anything.
In fact, our County Commissioners have known Norris Blueberry Farm may be an outbreak since the investigation by Douglas County Public Health Network began nearly a month ago on JUNE 25. If OHA had not reported Norris Blueberry Farm as a workplace outbreak, our County Commissioners would probably never have reported it to us residents.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-07-22-FINAL.pdf
Douglas County Public Health Network actually reported a record 15 new coronavirus cases today. DPHN reported 92 total coronavirus cases yesterday and 107 today. Most can do the math. DPHN has now reported 31 new cases over the past week which is also a new record.
While the Oregon Health Authority reported Norris Blueberry Farm workplace outbreak reached 22 total cases, it is unclear how many are being reported in Douglas County because DPHN ONLY includes cases that live in the Douglas County. Norris Blueberry Farm has stated (below link) they employ “out of the area” workers. Norris Blueberry Farm also stated 12 people had been isolated because they had been riding in the same vehicle as one of the positive cases. It’s possible zero of the Norris Blueberry Farm cases are being reported by DPHN if they all live outside Douglas County. It’s also possible multiple Norris Blueberry Farm workers could die from coronavirus and it would never be reported by DPHN if the people did not live in Douglas County.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/norris-blueberry-farm-works-to-stop-covid-spread/article_0b6c4fcc-9961-5596-b0f4-ba4bc975c9a6.html
Positive test rate is the percentage of total tests that are positive and indicates whether coronavirus is increasing or decreasing in a community. 36 days ago, Douglas County’s positive test rate was zero. Today, Douglas County’s 7-day rolling average positive test rate is a record high 4.2%.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 54 new coronavirus cases today and a record 238 new cases over the past week. The six counties surrounding Douglas County have now reported a total of 1,024 coronavirus cases, not counting Douglas County’s 107 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 367 new coronavirus cases today and 2 more deaths in Oregon.
The OHA reported 17.9% of Oregon’s 5,825 total ICU and non-ICU hospital beds are available today.
The below link provides graphical views of Oregon’s statistics.
https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
Over-under on the number of comments Mike will post is at 15. The safe bet is the over.
I'll take that bet. How much?
I must be on to something. The Commissioners certainly have their trolls out on the attack. They criticize and obfuscate, but never provide an argument. That pretty much verifies everything I allege is true.
