OAKLAND — A student at Oakland Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oakland School District Superintendent Patti Lovemark.
The school district is working with the local public health authority and the Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of children who were in close contact with the student who tested positive. All those students and staff members will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, “We’ve had a lot of outbreaks lately, but this is an example of a district and a school that has gone above and beyond to prepare and protect students. They have instituted student cohorts to reduce risk and transmission of COVID-19. Their administration is working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We deem that the risk is low to the school community and DPHN continues to be available to support the families that are quarantining."
For more information on COVID-19, call the Douglas Public Health Network hotline at 541-464-6550 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
