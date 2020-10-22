The Oregon Health Authority reported two organizations with additional cases of COVID-19 in its weekly workplace outbreak report Wednesday, on the same day that Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported four new confirmed cases and one presumptive case.
Two additional cases were listed at CHI Mercy Medical Center for a total of 15. The hospital has been included on the state’s report since Sept. 30.
Hospital officials declined to comment on this week’s new cases and instead referred reporters to the county government and the Douglas Public Health Network.
Neither county officials nor DPHN responded before deadline Thursday.
The state listed three new cases of COVID-19 at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Health Care System for a total of nine. The VA was placed on the state’s outbreak list Sept. 18, with its newest case reported Friday.
The Roseburg VA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Riddle plant of Roseburg Forest Products did not see any additional cases listed and remained at five known positive cases and contacts. Its last reported case was Oct. 9.
Per state guidelines, a workplace outbreak is considered resolved when that business has gone 28 days since its last reported positive test or contact. After 56 days, that business is removed from the list entirely.
Sutherlin East Primary and South Umpqua High School were listed on the Oregon Health Authority’s school outbreak list from previously reported cases of coronavirus. The confirmed case at Douglas High School was not included in Wednesday’s update.
The new cases reported by the county’s response team brings the total number of positive test cases to 333. Three county residents are being treated at local facilities, as is one resident not from Douglas County. One additional county resident is being cared for outside of the area.
As of Wednesday, the Douglas Public Health Network was caring for 45 people in isolation — an increase of two from Tuesday — while 109 contacts were in self-quarantine.
In its daily report Wednesday, the state announced 331 new positive test results and two deaths, both women aged 60 and 70 who had underlying health conditions.
After reporting its highest weekly count of positive tests in its Oct. 14 report (2,418), the state reported 2,327 positives this past week, a decrease of nearly 4%. However, the number of people tested (28,960) and the number of correlating positive tests both increased by 6.5%.
The age demographics returning the most positive test results in Oregon was the 20-49 age groups, together accounting for 56% of all positive tests. Of Oregon’s 635 COVID-19-related deaths, 51% of victims have been 80 years or older.
(2) comments
This is Mercy Medical Center’s second workplace. Mercy is now up to a total of 25 cases for the two outbreaks, 15 cases from this most recent outbreak that began on September 25 and 10 cases from the previous outbreak which started on August 3. Meanwhile, our County Commissioner’s Coronavirus Response Team failed to mention these outbreaks that are on-going at our local and biggest hospital.
Likewise, Mercy Medical Center’s Facebook page (below link) does not mention either of their workplace outbreaks. The only reference on Mercy’s Facebook is a post on September 30 untruthfully saying 5 employees were infected with coronavirus. I say “untruthfully,” because the Oregon Health Authority weekly report indicates Mercy Medical Center’s workplace outbreak had 10 coronavirus cases (20 total) three days before the Facebook post on September 27.
https://www.facebook.com/mercymedicalroseburg/
Similar to Mercy's Facebook page, Roseburg Veterans Affairs Facebook page (below link) mentions NOTHING about its workplace outbreak. Roseburg VA has reported a total of 43 coronavirus cases, 9 of which have been employees/staff. Do you think it is right for Roseburg's VA to NOT warn their veterans seeking care about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak among VA employees?
https://www.facebook.com/VARoseburg
