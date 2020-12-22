The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 27 new cases and one death from the disease.
The death was of a 90-year-old woman who was diagnosed Nov. 21 and died Dec. 18.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, she died at her residence and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
She was the 37th county resident to die of the illness.
“Each death related to COVID-19 is painful for all Douglas County residents, and a sad reminder of the terrible impact COVID-19 has had in our local communities,” the response team said in a press release.
On Sunday, the response team reported just four new cases and no deaths.
Nine Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven locally and two out of the area.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 846 new cases Monday and six new deaths. The statewide death toll from the disease is 1,347.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,153 new cases and one new death on Sunday.
Douglas County schools moved into the transition model, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Monday afternoon.
For the first time in six weeks, the county had less than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Douglas County had 190.6 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 3.2%.
Schools are closed for winter break until Jan. 4, but under the new instructional model could start planning for a return to on-site learning. However, schools that are currently offering only distance learning will have to wait until there are less than 100 cases per 100,000 people before starting on-site education.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 154 COVID-19 patients in isolation. It’s also supporting 579 people who have been in close contact with an infected person. That’s 733 people in all.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold another Facebook Live question and answer session at 6 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
The county offers a COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550. It’s staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
(2) comments
According to our County Commissioners, “every death related to COVID-19 is painful for all Douglas County residents, and a sad reminder of the terrible impact COVID-19 has had in our local communities.”
Yet it was just last week our HYPOCRITE County Commissioners conducted a press conference requesting the Governor reopen all businesses and thereby subject an increased number of Douglas County residents to coronavirus exposure and death.
The National Veterans Affairs coronavirus website returned to service today after being down for twelve days for “maintenance.” According to the website, Roseburg VA has had 12 new coronavirus cases since December 10, bringing its total to 142 cases and 5 deaths.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.