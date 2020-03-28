One of the four Douglas County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 had to be hospitalized, County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer announced Saturday.
The hospitalized individual tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Douglas County officials said. Those officials declined to provide any additional information of the individual. Douglas Public Health Network launched its investigation earlier this week, and close contacts of the person hospitalized have been notified by public health officials.
As of noon Saturday, four people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although that number is considered low because so few people have been tested. There have been 173 negative tests for COVID-19, and no Douglas County residents have died, officials said. None of the four people who have been identified with COVID-19 have recovered.
Across the state, COVID-19 claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 12 to 13, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday morning.
Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 18, and died Friday at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479, as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
For Douglas County residents, the Douglas Public Health Network has a new online tracking system for test results. The goal is to have the chart updated at noon daily. Residents will be able to go on the website and see the tracking of results. DPHN will not be releasing any identifying information of those who were tested, or those that have tested positive.
If a case comes back positive after that time, DPHN will announce it with a press release and update its website. Go to the DPHN website to view the update: www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
