A Douglas County person who tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago remains hospitalized, but is no longer having any symptoms related to the virus, according to Douglas Public Health Network.
“This patient is no longer having any COVID symptoms, this person tested positive several days ago and was hospitalized for multiple issues but we believe the patient is now recovered from COVID,” Douglas Public Health Network spokesperson Vanessa Becker said. “The hospitalization number we report is the number of positive COVID cases that are currently hospitalized.”
As of noon Saturday there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County, leaving the total number of positive cases at 29 with 28 people having recovered from the virus.
Throughout Oregon there were a reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, and one new death in the last day.
The 174th person in Oregon to die from coronavirus was an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.
DPHN will continue to test and hold two to three clinic a week, with other tests being performed at hospitals, urgent cares and clinics. The health network also continues with epidemiological investigations.
Jose Jimenez, the Roseburg VA nurse who has been sick from Coronavirus since March 20, has been hospitalized since March 28, and is still in intensive care at OHSU. Jose has been in the hospital several months, NOT several days as Douglas Public Health Network spokesperson Vanessa Becker would have you believe. Most of on a ventilator. Shame on you County Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer and everyone at DPHN for attempting to minimize the horrendous ordeal Jose and his family have fought through.
