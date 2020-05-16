Douglas Public Health Network confirmed that one more person in Douglas County has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 25.
The test was confirmed positive Saturday morning. As of Saturday, 23 of the people who tested positive for the virus have recovered and one remains hospitalized.
There was an error with Oregon Health Authority’s reporting of cases Friday, which reported one additional person in Douglas County had tested positive. There were additional errors in the organization’s reporting for coronavirus infection numbers for Baker and Wallowa, the OHA said.
“Due to four positive lab results, four presumptive cases are now considered confirmed cases, but they do not impact the confirmed case counts in today’s statewide total,” a press release from OHA said. “These cases have been added as new confirmed cases in the list of new cases by county.”
OHA and DPHN have started to report to presumptive cases, which will include people who had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, showing symptoms and not yet received testing results.
The state’s death toll from the virus remains at 137 and there are 3,612 people who are confirmed or presumed to have coronavirus.
DPHN has continued two to three clinics a week, and hospital, urgent cares and medical clinic continue to test as well. Additional testing technologies, which shorten the wait time for results, are now available locally.
People who are experiencing cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste are advised to talk to their health care provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
In Douglas County, 1,702 have received negative results for the coronavirus test.
