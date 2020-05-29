The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced Friday afternoon that there is one new case in the county.
It's the second new case in the past two days and brings the total number of positive since March 8 to 27. Of those, 23 have recovered and one is still hospitalized.
Approximately 2,504 people have tested negative for the disease in Douglas County.
The Douglas Public Health Network is investigating each case, identifying other individuals who may have come in close contact with the patient.
Democratic State legislators are upset they weren’t notified for six day after one of their Republican counterparts tested positive for coronavirus, arguing the lack of transparency may have increased their risk of contracting the potentially deadly infection.
This begs the question why do these politicians deserve to know when one of their co-workers tests positive for coronavirus. After all, Douglas County Public Health Network refuses to notify coworkers when someone tests positive for coronavirus in Douglas County. Why do politicians deserve any better?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/callous-liars-pennsylvania-democrats-say-gop-put-them-at-risk-by-hiding-members-positive-covid-19-test/ar-BB14HMaA?li=BBnb7Kz
There have now been 19 new coronavirus cases reported in the six counties surrounding Douglas County over the past 8 days.
