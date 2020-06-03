Douglas County health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday.
That brings the total number of positive tests in the county to 28 in 86 days, and 25 of those have since recovered. The first positive COVID-19 case in Douglas County was announced on March 8.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the new case was an asymptomatic person and was part of a larger outbreak in a public gathering in another county.
“This person has been fully quarantined so (they’re) not really a risk to other people in the community,” Dannenhoffer said.
Douglas County has three active cases, but Dannenhoffer said the other two have not been very sick. One of the cases was an asymptomatic patient that was going in for a procedure at OHSU in Portland and had a positive test.
“Those tests are going to be really hard to track down because they are asymptomatic, so the one area where we haven’t met all the state guidelines is being able to track all the cases back to somebody else,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to track (those cases) because you don’t even know when they had the disease.”
The Douglas Public Health Network is continuing its epidemiologic investigations, identifying people who may have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and they will advise and support quarantine.
County officials are still awaiting word from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on their request to go to Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s reopening plans, but hope to hear the governor’s decision soon.
“We put the note in last week and I don’t think there is anything that would suggest that we’re not in good shape to go to stage two,” Dannenhoffer said. “I think if any place is ready for it, we’re ready for it.
DPHN has been holding two to three clinics each week and hospitals, urgent care units and clinics continue to test.
Douglas County has had 2,844 negative tests with no deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Oregon reports 4,335 total positive tests with 33 new cases and three new deaths. Statewide, 157 deaths have been attributed, at least in part, to the coronavirus.
