One new positive case of COVID-19 in Douglas County raises the county’s total cases to 152 since its first COVID-19 case March 8.
Two people are listed as hospitalized with the coronavirus, and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported that one of those is from Douglas County. The other patient is from out of state and is not reflected in the Douglas County case numbers.
As of Monday, there are 14 presumptive cases and 27 people in isolation in the county.
The county has had 8,594 negative tests, and 138 people have tested positive.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new cases across the state and one new death reported on Monday, marking the second day in a row of 300 new cases or fewer in Oregon. That was down 36 from Sunday, when there were 263 new cases of COVID-19.
The state has now had 21,488 positive and presumptive cases with 357 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Multnomah County had the most new cases with 45, Washington County followed with 37 and Marion County had 27.
The one death in the state was an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County, who had underlying health conditions.
OHA released its weekly testing summary which showed that the week of Aug. 2–8, there were 25,744 tests were reported. Of those tests, 1,380 or 5.4% were positive, down from the 6.3% rate a week earlier.
Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, should talk to a health care provider about being tested.
Patients without a primary care provider, who are looking for a COVID-19 test, may contact Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788 or contact the Roseburg downtown Rite Aid for an appointment to do the test in the drive-thru at 541-672-4896.
Douglas County Public Health Network reported 4 new coronavirus cases today bringing the total to 156 cases and 1 death. DPHN has reported 16 coronavirus cases over the past week in Douglas County.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 39 new coronavirus cases today and 181 cases over the past week with 3 deaths. The total cases for those 6 counties are 1,518.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 286 new coronavirus cases today and the second highest number of deaths at 11.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs subtracted 1 coronavirus case from its total today. Two days ago the Roseburg VA was reporting a total of 20 cases. Today that number has dropped to 19. The Oregon VA website does not provide an explanation for the reduction.
Nationwide, the VA reported 455 new cases and 52 deaths today, bringing their totals to 43,728 cases and 2,329 deaths.
