One new COVID-19 case was reported Monday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
However, since one positive test came from a nonresident of the county, the state has reassigned that case to a different jurisdiction.
That leaves Douglas County's official count at 23 positive tests.
Of those 23, according to Douglas Public Health Network, 10 have recovered and none have died.
Statewide, 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday and 47 Monday, with two new deaths Sunday and one new death Monday. In all, 75 Oregonians are known to have died of COVID-19. Approximately 1,956 have tested positive.
Among those who have tested positive statewide, 24% have been hospitalized during their illness.
Health care workers account for 17% of the state's positive test cases.
A report issued last week by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggested Oregon could safely begin to relax its social distancing rules by May 25.
But doing so would require adequate testing, tracing of who came into contact with infected individuals and isolation of those who could be carrying the virus, the institute said. It also said the state still needs to limit the size of group gatherings.
Some conservatives, however, hope to convince the governor to ease up on restrictions sooner to boost the economy and prevent rural job loss.
The #OpenOregon protest is planned for May 1 at the state capitol in Salem. If it comes together, those in attendance would be in violation of the governor's stay at home order.
The Greater Douglas United Way is raising donations for the local response to COVID-19.
Approximately 100% of donations assist local people, and the emphasis will be on helping people meet childcare and other basic needs.
Deposits can be made at any Banner Bank location using the GDUW COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
More information is available online at gduway.org.
Additionally, the Red Cross will hold blood drives this week and next. An appointment is required and can be made online at redcrossblood.org.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice in a press release said he plans to give blood at a Tuesday clinic, and he urged others to do the same.
“It is important that citizens continue to donate blood,” Boice said. “We appreciate the collaborative effort by the Red Cross and the YMCA to keep our local blood supply up during this challenging time. Please join me in supporting this event.”
Douglas Public Health Network continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. Approval from a primary care provider is required in order to get tested. Those without a primary care provider can be seen at Evergreen Urgent Care in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.