One Douglas County resident returned a positive test for COVID-19 and two residents were released from hospital care, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team’s Thursday report.
Two county residents remain under hospital care, one outside of the county, according to the Douglas Public Health Network. Forty-one residents are currently in isolation, while an additional 154 are in self-quarantine.
With 100 new cases in less than a month — Douglas County reached 200 positive or presumptive cases on Sept. 17 — the Douglas Public Health Network continues to urge residents to take the necessary steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“This has been an increasing pandemic in the world, in the US, in Oregon and in Douglas County,” Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Thursday press release. “I believe this is just the beginning of the much anticipated and feared fall increase. For example, in Douglas County, we had been down to three cases in a week at the end of August, but last week we had 31 cases and 10 cases yesterday, with almost all of them from different sources.
“Unfortunately, I anticipate that these numbers will continue to stay high and possibly increase throughout the rest of the fall season. But, I believe if we really make a concerted effort to practice personal prevention measures, we can curtail the spread.”
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said working together as a community will help reduce the spread of the virus.
“We know that the past 217 days since our first case was announced have been some of the most trying times of our lives. But, by working together, we can rewrite the book on the COVID spread in our county, and once again show we are leaders in the fight against this relentless virus,” he said. “Please stay safe, cherish your blessings and remember to always be kind to others.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 374 new positive and presumptive cases and three new deaths Thursday.
The three deaths — a 60-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman from Marion County, and a 91-year-old woman from Lane County — all reportedly had underlying health conditions.
7 new coronavirus cases were reported today by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing the total to 308 cases and 4 deaths in Douglas County.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team has reported 26 coronavirus cases and received 647 test results over the past week. Dividing 26 cases by 647 test results gives Douglas County a 7-day positive test rate of 4.0 % today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 86 new coronavirus cases and Curry County reported their first death today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County have reported 514 cases and 2 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 410 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths in Oregon today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 5.4% today.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for 7 different regions in Oregon (below link). Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 18 ICU beds and 113 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. Meanwhile, Region 4 reported 67 new coronavirus cases today and 359 cases over the past week.
Region 4 has had a significant increase in its number of coronavirus hospitalizations relative to the other six regions. If you compare recent case numbers to the number of available beds in Region 4, you can easily see how a continued increase in coronavirus cases could overwhelm Region 4 hospitals.
