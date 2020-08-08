No new positive tests and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
That brings Douglas County’s total number of cases, combining positive test results with presumptive cases, to 150.
Although the report indicates one COVID-19 patient in a local hospital, that person is not a Douglas County resident and so is not included in the overall case count.
Currently, 15 people are in the presumptive category. A total of 26 are being supported by Douglas Public Health Network in isolation, a number that roughly correlates with the number of active cases, according to the response team.
One county resident is known to have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
To date, there have been 8,430 negative tests for COVID-19 in the county.
Statewide, COVID-19 claimed seven more lives Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday. That raises the state’s death doll to 355.
There were 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases across the state Friday. The Portland metropolitan area saw the bulk of the cases, with 87 new cases in Multnomah County, 56 in Washington County and 23 in Clackamas.
In other parts of the state, Marion County posted 47 new cases and Umatilla County 27.
Citing research by doctors from the University of Pennsylvania, George Washington University and the University of Arizona, the COVID-19 Response Team is advising that certain activities such as flying, riding on public transit, and attending indoor church services or parties are high risk.
In comparison, working in an office, eating at a restaurant or visiting a hair salon are listed as medium-high risk.
Visiting a doctor’s office or hospital or dining outdoors at a restaurant are medium risk.
Grocery and retail shopping are low-medium risk, while picking up takeout food, exercising and picnicking outdoors or just staying home are low risk.
