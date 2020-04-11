JON MITCHELL
My bracket is busted.
I was rooting hard for “Field of Dreams,” if nothing else, to make our Final Four. Instead, I had to watch one of my favorite sports movies of all time go down in overtime to “The Sandlot,” a movie that’s more about a boy and his dog.
Well, check that. It’s more about a boy and someone else’s dog.
I was also banking on what I felt would be a shoo-in, where people would pick “The Natural” as a better movie than “Rudy.” My reasoning was that even a fictional Roy Hobbs was worth rooting for more than “Rudy,” which in real life was a bad movie about a person who, really, wasn’t a good person.
That, however, is my opinion — which has proven to be in the minority.
We’ve gotten a solid response to our Movie Madness bracket, which gives everyone a chance to pick the best sports movie ever and, if they’re lucky, win a little money. That was a nice surprise. After all, since we’re all supposed to be in quarantine now, we’ve all had a chance to watch every movie in our 64-movie bracket to make an educated decision on this thing, right?
Ahem ... right?
Well, maybe that’s a stretch.
The most encouraging thing, actually, hasn’t been how many people have voted or how many people have seen our bracket as it’s developed. Rather, it’s the amount of people who have given us feedback and stayed engaged.
I can’t tell you have many people went crazy after “A League Of Their Own” and “Creed” somehow didn’t make the tournament and were “snubbed.” There were other movies, too, that drew conversations.
“Talladega nights vs. Happy Gilmore in the first round? That’s gonna be a barn-burning classic” said one person in response to a Twitter post of mine.
Think about that for a quick moment.
How many similar conversations have we had over the years around this time about “This year’s Cinderella,” or the “bracket buster,” or the first-round upset?
Simply put, that’s the whole point.
Never in our lifetimes have we, as sports fans, been in April, there was no NBA, NHL, MLB, college baseball, high school baseball, high school track or any sports of any kind going on anywhere.
Sports talk radio has been focused on prognostication, looking ahead to when things do get started again. For our local athletes, they don’t have that hope. Their seasons ended before they started.
But with this, it at least gives us a chance to debate on which movie is better. On which plot is better. On which sport is better.
Simply put, it’s a chance to have a semblance of normalcy — even if it’s for a minute or two.
That’s why I’ll be rooting for — and voting for — “Caddyshack,” even though I’ve never seen the full movie. I don’t like “Rudy” the same way Giants fans don’t like the Dodgers.
So play along. Even if it’s for a little bit.
Let’s have some fun.
