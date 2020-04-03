Oregon Community Foundation selected United Community Action Network and Greater Douglas United Way of Roseburg as recipients for the Community Recovery Fund Grant.

The grant will help the organizations address the needs of local residents impacted by the coronavirus. UCAN was given $64,900 and Greater Douglas United Way received $24,000.

“This very generous award is valuable because UCAN can use the funds to flexibly respond to the growing community needs we are seeing,” UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard said.

UCAN has seen a “sharp increase in the number of families and individual seeking services,” according to a press release.

Unemployment has increased drastically and with it the demand for food, shelter, child care and other needs.

“We expect a much greater need for emergency food in the coming months as unemployment rates continue to rise, and the number of those infected with the virus increases,” Pritchard said. “We hope that others will consider supporting our efforts at this time, particularly with financial donations. Any amount helps.”