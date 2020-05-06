COVID-19 cases increased by 72 with eight presumptive cases in Oregon as of Tuesday morning. The state total is now 2,839.
Four new deaths were reported from the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 113.
Umatilla County jumped by 12 cases to 73 with one death reported. Many of those cases are located around Hermiston.
Multnomah County leads the state in total cases with 734, with 35 new cases reported Tuesday. Marion County had the largest number of new cases Tuesday with 51.
Four Eastern Oregon counties with small populations — Wheeler, Lake, Gilliam and Baker counties — have had no COVID-19 cases.
Coos County jumped from one case less than two weeks ago to 28 as of noon Tuesday. All but one of the cases have been linked to the Shutter Creek Correctional Facility about 10 miles south of Winchester Bay, not far from the Douglas County line.
Coos Health and Wellness in Coos County reported that case — a woman, over 60 years old — did not appear to have any connection to the Shutter Creek prison, but officials were still checking some possibilities.
Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said all tests at the Reedsport drive-thru testing clinic conducted by Douglas Public Health Network on Saturday, which included some employees from the Shutter Creek facility, turned out negative.
Douglas County reported another day without a new case, and the total COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 24. The DPHN reported 21 of those have now recovered from the disease. One Douglas County man remains in a Portland hospital.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Douglas County and 1,212 people have tested negative.
(3) comments
Douglas County Commissioners were scheduled to hold a Board of Commissioners meeting today. Normally, these BOC meetings are broadcast live over the internet at the below link. Today’s BOC meeting was not broadcast to the public. Whether it was recorded and will be available for the public to view appears unlikely, at least until after our commissioners have had an opportunity to edit what they want the public to see.
Today’s BOC meeting was the first since March 11 when Commissioner Freeman reported on coronavirus and said, “there is no call for social distancing…there is no call to close events…people should go about their lives…this virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
The public is keenly interested in hearing the commissioners’ report on their unilateral public health decisions to reopen Douglas County businesses, parks and RV campgrounds without public input. Why our commissioners chose to not broadcast live this first meeting in nearly two months should be questioned by everyone in Douglas County.
https://video.ibm.com/channel/douglascountyoregon
On Monday, the University of Washington model nearly doubled its projection of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. to around 134,000 through early August, with a range of 95,000 to nearly 243,000. That’s nearly double the number of U.S. deaths we have today.
Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the institute that created the projections, said the increase is largely because most states are expected to ease restrictions by next week. Cellphone location data shows people are getting out more, even before their states reopen, he said.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-infection-rate-rising-outside-new-york-as-states-open-up/ar-BB13Buhl?li=BBnbfcL
Wendy’s is running out of beef during coronavirus-fueled meat shortage. Nearly one in five Wendy’s are not serving hamburgers and other meat-based items.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/05/wendys-runs-out-of-beef-during-coronavirus-fueled-meat-shortage.html
