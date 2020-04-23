Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday she will lift her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures, if health care providers can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.
Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1, Brown said in a statement.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” Brown said. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer called the announcement a great step forward.
“It doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet, and we still very, very much worry that there are other states that have really high numbers of cases and since people can still travel we worry that diseases can still be imported,” Dannenhoffer said.
Meanwhile Douglas County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, keeping the total number of positive cases at 23 with 14 patients declared recovered and no deaths.
Two of the 23 people who tested positive are still hospitalized in different hospitals.
Oregon Health Authority numbers show the state has 2,059 positive cases of COVID-19 with 57 new cases reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the state attributed to the virus remains at 78.
Dannenhoffer said there is good progress being made in slowing the spread of the virus and people are still being careful because the disease is still out there in the community.
“We do know that we’re not finding every asymptomatic case, those are hard to find and since we’re not finding asymptomatic cases we need to be really, really careful about reopening,” Dannenhoffer said.
Oregon Health Authority announced this week that it has revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing to allow healthcare providers to make clinical decisions for their patients.
“Although the demand is actually down,” Dannenhoffer said. “We’ve opened up the criteria to allow anybody whose doctor wants them to get a test, but we are not having a great demand for testing.”
The guidelines prioritize impacted populations and all front-line workers and urges clinicians to potentially increase testing for Oregonians who may be at particular risk for contracting COVID-19. Also, if there are sufficient supplies, testing will be considered for asymptomatic people in group living care homes and other facilities.
The revised guidelines include underserved and marginalized populations including racial and ethnic minority groups, those in group living facilities, and essential front-line workers, including those providing health care services and those serving the public such as grocery store workers.
The OHA says the guidelines were developed with input from local public health authorities, epidemiologists and physicians, taking into account the latest understanding of testing supplies and availability in Oregon. The guidelines also are responsive to the latest data analysis showing the contours of the outbreak in Oregon.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
I’m curious why the NRToday has not published a story about the “urgent letter” our County Commissioners authored and plan to send to Governor Kate Brown outlining their proposal for an April 25 reopening of Douglas County. This letter was sent to people on our Commissioners email list and also announced in yesterday’s Douglas County Public Health Network daily update. But the announcement doesn’t appear to be carried by the NRToday. Below is a link to the letter.
http://www.co.douglas.or.us/media_room/coronavirus/press_releases/04-22-20%20BOC%20Letter%20to%20Governor%20Phase%201%20Reopening.pdf
Hello Mike,
Carisa wrote about this today. http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/douglas-county-commissioners-urge-governor-to-help-oregonians-get-back-to-work/article_69f47ba9-7d90-53e9-a14d-80ee74b2abd4.html
Thanks.
