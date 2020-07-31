Douglas County had just one new case of COVID-19 to report on Thursday, while the state had another big number, with 416 cases reported and five new deaths. Nearly one-fourth of the new cases were in Umatilla County, including two of the deaths.
Douglas County’s total number of cases rose to 122 since the start of the pandemic. There are four presumptive cases, and 34 people remain in isolation. There has been just one COVID-19 related death involving a person from the county, and none of those in isolation are currently hospitalized.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said 7,678 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Statewide, Umatilla County, which had been around 50 to 70 new cases each day for several days, reported four cases Wednesday, but 101 Thursday. However, Oregon Health Authority officials said the case count in that county was so high because of a delay in processing electronic laboratory reports.
The state’s total number of positive cases is now at 18,131 with 316 deaths.
OHA said it incorrectly reported an increase in cases for the week of July 20-26, but it was actually down 168, about a 7% drop from the previous week.
Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas County public health officer, said on News Radio 1240 KQEN’s Inside Douglas County program that the big problem for the county has been people going out of the county and bringing the virus back with them.
“More than half of our recent cases are related to outside of Oregon travel, and almost all of these have started with somebody that has left and come back or somebody from out of the state came here,” Dannenhoffer said. “That’s very worrisome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.