Oregon now has 65 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release by the Oregon Health Authority.
A total of 18 new cases of the coronavirus were announced at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported there are seven new cases in Washington County, five in Linn County, four in Clackamas County and one each in Marion and Multnomah County.
The Linn County cases included four that occurred at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon and were previously reported by the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affair on Monday evening.
Oregon Health Authority updates is daily county once a day.
Doctors in Oregon and elsewhere have been sounding the alarm about the potential looming bed shortage. They look at what’s happened to healthcare systems in other countries, and it concerns them. Driven by hospital overcrowding, doctors in places like Italy are making hard decisions about who receives health care. Patients over a certain age in Italy or with underlying health conditions are left untreated to die.
Oregon has the smallest number of hospital beds per-person in the country: just 1.6 beds for every 1,000 residents. With fewer than two beds for every 1,000 residents, Oregon and Washington each have one third the capacity of leading states. In comparison, Italy has an average of 3.2 beds for every 1,000 people.
Governor Brown, who spoke at Monday’s news conference, said they are pursuing additional beds in a non-hospital setting for expanded patient capacity. But no specifics were addressed. In the search for more doctors, more nurses, more ventilators and more beds, Oregon will face steep competition. Because while Oregon might have the worst person-to-bed ratios in the country, the United States has one of the worst ones in the entire world.
