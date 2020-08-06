One confirmed COVID-19 case and six presumptive cases at CHI Mercy Medical Center qualified the hospital as having a workplace outbreak, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed Wednesday evening.
Rob Cowie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, said the cases linked to Mercy were not included in time for this week’s report on workplace outbreaks, but would most likely be included in next week’s report.
The OHA has been including a report of workplace outbreaks across Oregon every Wednesday in its weekly update on COVID-19 statistics.
One confirmed case and six presumptive cases fit the criteria for an outbreak, Cowie said in an interview Wednesday.
“We do consider a presumptive case (to be) a case,” Cowie said. “If there’s one confirmed and six presumptive, that passes the five-case threshold and would count as an outbreak for our workplace reporting protocol.”
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team originally announced news of a local workplace outbreak in its regular Tuesday update on the coronavirus.
Mercy officials said the one employee who tested positive contracted the virus from an off duty exposure and not at the hospital. The employee came to work and had limited exposure due to masking and personal protection equipment protocols at the hospital, but exposed six staff members to the virus while sitting outside at a table during a meal, according to Mercy officials.
On Wednesday, hospital officials said all six staff members who were considered to be presumptive tested negative for COVID-19.
Douglas County had just one new positive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and no new presumptive cases. The county has 24 people in isolation and 13 presumptive cases, with one death attributed to the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 128 people had tested positive and with the 13 presumptive cases, the county has had a total of 141 cases since the pandemic began.
The one person who had been hospitalized has been released, according to the county.
In Oregon, 299 new positive and presumptive cases were reported Wednesday with five more deaths related to COVID-19. All five victims were over 67 and all had underlying health conditions.
The state’s death toll is now 338.
Multnomah County in Portland led the state with 59 new cases, Washington County had 48 and Marion County had 42.
The OHA reports a total of 19,979 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Douglas County Public Health Network reported 4 new coronavirus case today bringing the total to 145 cases. All of these cases may have come from the Roseburg Veterans Affairs which has reported 4 new cases since yesterday afternoon.
DPHN has reported 23 coronavirus cases over the past week.
Coronavirus cases have increased 400% since our County Commissioners decided to re-open Douglas County on June 5.
Douglas County’s positive test rate increased to a record 4.3% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 35 new coronavirus cases today, a total of 1,403 coronavirus cases and 225 cases over the past week with 1 death.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 246 new coronavirus cases today and 1 death.
The OHA reported 959 out of 5,784 (16.6%) total ICU and non-ICU hospital beds are available statewide in Oregon today.
Roseburg’s Veterans Affairs reported 2 more coronavirus cases today and 4 cases over the last two days, two of which are employees of the VA. This brings Roseburg’s VA total coronavirus cases to 17 All four new cases are listed as active.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
Correction: Roseburg VA now has 19 total coronavirus cases.
One confirmed case constitutes an outbreak...REALLY?
I’m not sure, I think we need to ask Mike. He is the expert with all the links (to nowhere).
Yes, reaIIy, when there are six other presumptive cases in peopIe who had cIose contact and are having symptoms. It can be 10-14 days before test resuIts are returned. Do you reaIIy want to ignore it whiIe waiting for the tests resuIts?In hospitaI staff?
Look, I can copy and paste links too!
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2009-jun-14-me-belmont-shore14-story.html
Seriously though, not sure why the constant, broken record, copy and pasted, blame is so necessary. I bet you’ve lost decades off your life in front of your computer just stressing and blaming.
We all get it. You have a bone to pick with those guys for some reason. Instad of the constant whining and complaining, why don’t you run for one of their spots? I don’t know much about the politics but think you should put all this energy somewhere! (Not that it would go anywhere but at least it would get you off that computer).
Thank you for caring about my welfare.
Douglas County Commissioners jeopardized residents’ safety by waiting weeks to warn the public of previous workplace outbreaks. In addition to Mercy Medical Center, the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link) classifies both Norris Blueberry Farm and Romtec in Douglas County as “Active Workplace Outbreaks,” not “Resolved Workplace Outbreaks.”
OHA reports Norris Blueberry Farm now has 27 coronavirus cases. The first case tested positive on June 25. The last case tested positive 35 days later on July 30. Our County Commissioners WAITED until July 29 (over 3 weeks) to notify Douglas County residents of this outbreak. By that time, Norris Blueberry Farm had already confirmed 26 of its 27 cases.
OHA reports Romtec now has 8 coronavirus cases. The first case tested positive on July 1. The last case tested positive on July 14. Our County Commissioners DID NOT notify residents of Romtec’s outbreak. The Romtec outbreak was reported by the News-Review on July 16 after the OHA weekly report was published with this information, two days after Romtec had confirmed its eighth case.
The failed disclosure of Norris Blueberry Farm and Romtec workplace outbreaks by our County Commissioners is further evidence of their downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, leading to more people becoming infected with the virus.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-08-05-FINAL.pdf
