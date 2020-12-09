Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration received 45 complaints against schools in Douglas County, and two complaints against child care facilities by Nov. 20.
Most of the complaints were filed against the Winston-Dillard School District.
Between Aug. 7 and Nov. 19 there were 22 complaints filed against the district for violating COVID-19 safety precautions and opening schools without meeting state guidance.
“The state of Oregon, through ODE and OHA established clear guidelines for reopening schools due to Covid-19,” one of the complaints read. “Our district met the metrics on September 9th so our school board voted to return to in person school. However, our county numbers rose above the established limits on September 19th, before three schools had students in their buildings. McGovern returned to in person school even though our country cases per 100,000 exceeded 10 the week of September 13-19. This week, we already have 15 positive/presumptive cases and the District is planning to open Winston Middle School on September 28th and Douglas High School on October 5th. Douglas County does not meet the established metrics. The Winston-Dillard School District is in violation of state guidelines.”
The school district received an exception from the Oregon Department of Education to open Douglas High School on a hybrid schedule. The school district had planned a rolling start for its grades, but by the time the high school was supposed to start, the county was no longer meeting the metrics to open schools.
But that didn’t stop the complaints from coming against the school district.
“Multiple staff members are either not wearing masks or are not wearing masks according to the OHA requirements,” a complaint from Sept. 29 read. “The food service workers who are preparing food for all of the students in the school district are wearing chin shields. These barely cover their mouth and nose. Also, several instructional assistants are wearing the chin shields as well and they are working directly with kids. Other staff members including teachers are wearing masks made of mesh or wire that ha e large holes in them which also this type of mask does not meet the requirement.”
South Umpqua School District had eight complaints, Reedsport Community Charter School had four, Umpqua Valley Christian School had four, Roseburg Public Schools had two, Umpqua Community College had two, and Oakland School District, Sutherlin School District and Geneva Academy received one complaint each. Maple Corner Montessori and Cobb School were the child care facilities that received complaints.
Both South Umpqua School District and Winston-Dillard School District were recipients of complaints that alleged construction workers on sites were not wearing masks. Both were deemed final by OSHA, which means that contact was made with the school.
On Nov. 5, two complaints were filed against Umpqua Community College; one alleged that a building closed during the pandemic was often left unlocked which meant people continued to using the facilities even though those were no longer routinely cleaned, another complaint alleged that employees did not wear masks in common areas.
Both complaints involving the Roseburg school district, were due to alleged violations at Melrose Elementary School. The complaints alleged the playground equipment was not being sanitized, temperatures were not taken and staff wore only face shields and not masks.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said the complaints were resolved quickly after clarifying safety protocols with the technical assistance facilitator for the Oregon Department of Education.
In total 14,980 complaints have been filed with OSHA for COVID-19 violations. Public K-12 schools throughout Oregon accounted for 184 complaints, or 1.23% of all complaints.
Most complaints filed against schools are forwarded to the Oregon Department of Education, including 23 that were filed against Douglas County schools. Of the complaints files, 20 didn’t show a status, while three saw no action and one was follow-up on by phone.
No action means that there was either not enough information to act on, or that the administration was already addressing the same issue in relation to another complaint. Of all complaints filed through OSHA by Nov. 20, 63.42% were considered final, 33.44% in process, 1.11% pending and 2.04% awaiting evaluation.
28 new coronavirus cases and 1 death were reported in today’s press release by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing the county totals to 1,138 cases and 26 deaths. There have been 7 deaths reported over the past six days. Though one person died, the number of Douglas County residents hospitalized increased to 21.
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 3 new coronavirus cases and 1 death since yesterday on their national website (below link), bringing their total to 124 cases and 4 deaths.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 251 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 223.6 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen and is nearly five times greater than the school reopening metric maximum of 50.
