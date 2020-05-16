SALEM — Oregon Department of Education is partnering with the Council of Chief State School Officers and XQ Institute in support of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, a one-hour, commercial-free primetime graduation special to be broadcast Saturday.
The national telecast will air at 8 p.m. Saturday on more than 30 broadcast and cable networks and streaming services, as well as various social media platforms. Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, joins a list of prominent leaders and entertainers in celebrating the Class of 2020.
During the broadcast, viewers will be directed to XQ’s new Rethink Together online forum, which will feature specific content for each state, including a congratulatory message from Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and stories highlighting the adaptability and strength of students, teachers and schools amid the pandemic.
“I’m wowed by our seniors’ resilience and excited for their future,” Gill said. “I hope every Oregon high school senior watches the special and takes pride in their accomplishment. You’ve earned it.”
In addition, corporate and philanthropic giving associated with #GraduateTogether will benefit DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund to help meet student needs in some of our nation’s most underserved and under-resourced communities.
