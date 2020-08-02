Oregon Health Authority reported 330 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Douglas County.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two people had positive test results and one person was presumed positive, bringing the total of cases to 128.
As of Saturday, one person in Douglas County has died from coronavirus. The state death toll is at 325 with three more deaths reported Saturday.
The newly reported deaths were an 86-year-old mean from Washington County, a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County and a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County. All reportedly had underlying conditions.
Why does your headline say 220 cases and the first line of the article say 330 cases?
