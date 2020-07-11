Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
Saturday's record for the state eclipses the previous mark of 389 new cases set on Thursday.
Douglas Public Health Network reported three new confirmed cases in Douglas County as of noon Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 63.
Douglas County statistics are updated at noon each day and includes confirmed and presumptive positives in its COVID-19 tally. Not all numbers from Douglas Public Health were included in the OHA release at 12:42 p.m. Saturday, due to different reporting deadlines for the two agencies.
"Today’s high number is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours Thursday," said to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
There are 53 confirmed positive cases and 10 presumptive cases in Douglas County, with one person in the hospital and 22 in isolation. There have been no deaths reported and 5,797 people have received negative test results.
Douglas County is no longer reporting on people who have recovered from the coronavirus.
"Previously, we used the OHA definition for recovered that considered people recovered if they were 10 days from onset and symptoms were improving. As more is learned about COVID, the clinical definition of recovery is evolving," a press release by DPHN said. "Due to the evolving nature of this definition, we have removed the column in our chart listing our recovered cases."
The number of people in isolation "roughly correlates with the number of active cases."
(2) comments
Trump got shamed into finally putting on a mask today. His fragile ego took a big hit, which I find enjoyable. Maybe more of the anti-mask morons will get a clue, but it's doubtful. Stubbornness over science.
I've watched literally 100's of people, in groups of 10 and 20, float down the river today and then all pile in one car together to shuttle back to the put-in to retrieve their cars with no attempts made to social distance. It must be OK for everyone to do so since Douglas County Commissioner Boice has written multiple times its OK for fishermen to do it.
