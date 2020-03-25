COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from eight to 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266. The COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (3), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s ninth COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on Friday, and died Tuesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s tenth COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on Sunday, and died Monday at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
(2) comments
Douglas County reported its first coronavirus case a week ago. Yesterday, the NRToday reported two more cases in Douglas County. Unless one plus two doesn't equal three, why is the Oregon Health Authority only reporting 2 coronavirus cases in Douglas County?
Thanks for the correction.
