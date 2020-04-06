The Oregon State University College of Forestry will start a weekly Stay at Home Lecture Series starting Thursday that features a variety of presenters talking about everything from recreation in national parks to a secretive seabird.
At 3 p.m. every Thursday through May, students, professors and other researchers will talk about their work on topics and issues across the forest landscape.
Each presentation, which available via Zoom at no cost, will last 20 to 30 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session.
“This is a challenging time for all of us, and we want to do everything we can to help people manage their extra time at home with as many opportunities for education and personal growth as possible,” said Anthony S. Davis, the college’s interim dean. “We pride ourselves on innovation and engagement, and we hope people with an interest in one or more of our areas of expertise will tune in and find the series to be informative and fun.”
For a lineup of speakers and topics, visit the lecture series website at https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
