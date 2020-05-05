Oregon families with children eligible for free or reduced school meals will receive $5.70 per school day for the months of March, April, May and June while schools were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Throughout the state, more than 351,000 children are eligible for Oregon P-EBT Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits, including 147,000 students who are already receiving Nutrition Assistance. Students who have been accessing meals from schools during closures are eligible for the additional benefits.
The benefit program was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services and will fall under the authority of the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Department of Education.
“Together, DHS and ODE are working to ensure no child in Oregon goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Haun, DHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Director. “This resource is the result of our strong collaboration and will provide additional support for child nutrition and expand families’ options for healthy food.”
Eligible families will receive $69 for March, $126 for April, $120 for May and $69 for June per child. For newly eligible families, benefits will start at the beginning of the month of eligibility.
Families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have the additional funds automatically deposited to their existing accounts. Families who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, but do not receive SNAP benefits, will receive an Oregon Trail Card in the mail.
“The approval of this program highlights the tremendous partnership between ODE and DHS and our shared desire to strengthen our communities,” said Dustin Melton, Director of ODE’s Child Nutrition Programs. “The P-EBT program will support student’s nutritional needs during a time of crisis and uncertainty.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, one in five children experienced food insecurity, according to a joint statement from U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
“The year-round fight against hunger for young Oregonians got even tougher with COVID-19 requiring schools to close to protect public health,” Wyden said. “I am gratified these federal funds will help feed students across our state during this crisis, and I will keep battling to provide food security for Oregonians of all ages.”
To apply for free or reduced-price meals applications can be found online at https://www.ode.state.or.us/apps/FRLApp/Default or at a local school.
Oregonians are able to use the Oregon Trail Card for online food purchases through Amazon and Walmart, and can take advantage of the double up food bucks program at participating local farmers markets, which matches up to $10 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.
To apply for Nutrition Assistance, visit needfood.oregon.gov or call 2-1-1.
