Pacific Power is temporarily suspending disconnections and late fees for non-payment for customers in Oregon, Washington and California to support the state of emergency declared in all three states in response to the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release.
"Pacific Power wants customers to know we are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electrical service and help any customers who are having difficulty paying their electrical bills," company representatives said in a press release. "The company’s focus continues to be on maintaining the reliability of our service and the safety of customers, communities and colleagues."
Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions. We will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support all our customers throughout this event.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday morning banning social, spiritual and recreational gathering of more than 250 people and declared a state of emergency over the weekend.
Brown's emergency declaration gives Oregon Health Authority more freedom and flexibility to take specific actions to contain the outbreak like finalizing agreements with major hospital systems to expand testing and mobilize Oregon's medical reserve corps to provide emergency support for vulnerable populations, according to a press release.
OHA will also have the freedom to expand telemedicine so patients can be screened, evaluated and treated without coming into a clinic or emergency department, and work with providers who serve older adults and vulnerable populations.
"This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged," Brown said in a press release. "This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state's disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe."
