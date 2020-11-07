Heather Garcia is looking on the bright side of the changes that were made to education at Roseburg Public Schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our oldest daughter is a senior, being on distance learning has actually been a blessing in disguise for her," she said. "With the changes to the way credits are received per class, they have the opportunity to receive eight full credits per year, four credits each semester. She only needs three credits to graduate and will be graduating early."
Garcia is a parent to four children in the Roseburg school district, a first grader, a fifth grader, a seventh grader and the high school senior.
Garcia started working as a classified substitute last year, but when district learning started last year she was unable to work. This year, her work days continue to be limited she still has three children in distance learning.
On Monday, Nov. 16, the school district plans to bring all elementary school students back to class.
But for some parents that decision was too late.
"I took my son out of the school district when school started and I'm now homeschooling him, because I feel he would learn more from the one on one than by sitting at a computer," Nicole Leroue said. "So far so good. It's a learning curve for the both of us but we are working hard and staying home and staying safe."
The school district's approach to online learning this school year, was different than last year. The district is using the learning management system Canvas is middle and high school and teachers have had more time to prepare for remote education.
"Last year was put together to get everyone by, this year things are a lot more organized and easy for everyone," Garcia said. "I think there is still going to be hiccups, we don't live in a perfect world. If we all continue to work as a unit, then it can be overcome."
