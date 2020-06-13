GREEN — Joseph Sanchez of Winston is in stable condition after being stabbed Friday evening in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
After dispatchers received a report about a stabbing at a business around 7:20 p.m., responding deputies found the 40-year-old Sanchez with a stab wound in the lower abdomen.
Deputies said he was stabbed by 57-year-old Harry Thomas of Roseburg when an argument centering around COVID-19 and politics turned physical. Thomas is cooperating with law enforcement.
Sanchez was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to an undisclosed hospital.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who recorded the event is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4458 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Oregon State Police and Winston Police Department.
