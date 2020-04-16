In a time of social distancing and heightened fears about sanitation, what should you do when you get a hankering for some pizza, a burger or a barbecued pork sandwich?
If cooking at home just isn’t cutting the mustard anymore, is it safe to stop for some takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic?
In a word, according to state and local public health officials, the answer is yes.
“We asked the experts and they said, while it’s important to maintain your 6-foot people distancing while getting take out, as well as from delivery people, contracting the virus through food is unlikely,” said Douglas Public Health Network spokeswoman Vanessa Becker.
Douglas Public Health recommends that customers try to order online or use curbside pickup, that they avoid handling debit card machines, and that they keep 6 feet away.
“If you can do payments over the phone, online or use services like apple pay or venmo where you don’t have to pass anything back and forth, that is ideal,” Becker said in an email.
“If you use a debit card, wash your hands and if you have wipes wipe it off after you get it back and before you touch anything else or your face,” she said.
Customers should also wash their hands after accepting the takeout and before eating it. Hands should be washed for 20 seconds — the time it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song — or cleaned with hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.
As always, when away from home, it’s best for everyone to be wearing a mask, Becker said.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, there is no evidence that COVID-19 has been transmitted through food or food containers. Unlike illnesses that cause gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, which can be transmitted through food, COVID-19 is much more likely to be transmitted by inhaling infected droplets into the lungs.
“From a community support perspective, getting take out is a great way to support our local businesses that are struggling during this time as well,” Becker said.
But fears about the possibility of transmission may be part of the reason that some local restaurants are struggling to attract customers these days.
At Loggers Tap House, owner Sam Gross said the restaurant has about 60% of the business and half the staff they had before the pandemic.
Gross said they’ve boosted safety by taping off space on the floors for social distancing and are more frequently cleaning items such as pens that are frequently touched.
They’re also using an online service called DoorDash so that customers don’t have to enter the restaurant for takeout. And they’re making sure employees don’t have any symptoms.
“I know these are scary times,” Gross said in an email. “I’m still dining at many of the local mom & pop restaurants in the area knowing that restaurant workers know how to properly sanitize and only .01% of the population of Douglas County has tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Gross said.
One Roseburg restaurant that is not struggling to attract customers during the pandemic is Smokin’ Friday Barbecue.
Smokin’ Friday has always been set up as exclusively a drive-thru, so it’s been fairly easy to adapt to the pandemic, said owner Kathy Standridge.
Standridge said the restaurant has made a couple of changes. Now people who are handling the food stay in back, separate from the people who are handling the money.
They also clean debit cards that come in and sanitize their hands each time they take money.
The main change at Smokin’ Friday is that business is booming, Standridge said.
So much so that she’s taken to eating at other restaurants, trying to boost those that are not getting their usual traffic and are suffering financially. She said she doesn’t want to see these other restaurants close, and has even visited other barbecue places that she had naturally never been to before.
“I never ate out so much in my life, just to try to spread the wealth,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.