A student at Hucrest Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, the Roseburg school district announced Wednesday.
The student was already in quarantine due to potential exposure at the school.
In total two staff members and one student have tested positive and six classrooms are under a 14-day quarantine.
There will be no additional quarantines at the school as a result of Wednesday's positive test.
