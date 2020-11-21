A new record of 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
Statewide cases broke the record set Friday, with 1,509 new cases reported on Saturday.
The new county cases bring the total since the pandemic's beginning to 795. That's 94 cases reported since Wednesday and 117 new cases since Tuesday.
All the new county cases reported Saturday were from positive test results.
Fifteen county residents are hospitalized from the illness, 14 locally and one out of the area.
No new local deaths were reported Saturday. Statewide, seven new deaths brought the state's death toll to 819.
Among the seven was one 76-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died Nov. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. The man had underlying conditions. State and local officials sometimes report cases at different rates. This case appears to refer to a death the county reported on Thursday.
The other deaths the state reported included four people from Jackson County, one from Columbia County and one from Washington County. Their ages ranged from 75 to 86.
State and local public health officials urged citizens to take action to help slow the virus' spread, by wearing masks, staying six feet from people outside their households, washing hands frequently and keeping social gatherings small.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 717 people in either isolation or quarantine. Of those, 243 are COVID-19 cases and 474 people who have had close contact with an infected person.
The county operates a COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550. It's staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
(2) comments
If you are pro-life... it is time to prove it! Stay home and save lives! We must protect our elderly population!
Since Douglas County is averaging one Covid death for every fifty three cases this is horrible news.
