A sharp decline in donations because of coronavirus concerns has the American Red Cross working to keep the blood flowing in the Oregon-Washington region and across the country.
In the Oregon-Washington region, as of March 27, more than 427 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled, resulting in some 11,237 fewer blood donations.
Across the country, more than 10,000 blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in about 300,000 fewer blood donations.
Val Gordon, of the Red Cross Donor Recruitment Department in Roseburg, said donors have responded, allowing the Red Cross in Roseburg to meet patient needs. That does not lessen the importance of upcoming blood drives, she said.
“Our donors have stepped up and we are OK right now,” Gordon said.
The blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Because donations have a 45-day shelf life, the Red Cross doesn’t want to over-collect blood and have it wasted. So officials are asking that all of the donors still attend the current drives.
“Where we’ve gotten a tremendous response is from companies that want to hold drives, so we’re asking those companies to still consider holding the events, but a little bit later,” Gordon said.
The donors, Gordon said, have been signing up and attending the blood drives, but with many elective surgeries postponed and less vehicle accidents, the demand has gone down.
With uncertain times, people are encouraged to keep scheduled appointments to ensure a stable supply throughout the pandemic.
There will be different rules at the drives with social distancing guidelines in place.
Potential donors will have their temperature taken and if they have a fever of 99.5 degrees or greater, or any other symptoms of COVID-19, will not be able to donate.
“We’re asking everybody to hand sanitizing, all of our equipment including computers, is being wiped down after every patient and we’re keeping everyone 6 feet apart,” Gordon said. “All of our teams are wearing gloves and we’re waiting for the arrival of masks.”
Blood drive officials have even begun asking donors to wait in their vehicles until they are notified by phone to donate.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
