Reedsport Community Charter School has moved its education online after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We are transitioning to comprehensive distance learning at this time and will be online for classes during this period of building closure. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available," Superintendent Jon Zwemke said. "This will provide us the necessary time to quarantine effected individuals, deep clean our facilities, monitor the COVID cases in our area and prepare for a safe return for staff and students."
The school district was made aware of the coronavirus diagnosis Monday and is working with Douglas County Public Health.
School for the seventh through 12th graders will be held through Comprehensive Distance Learning until Nov. 30.
Meals will continue to be served on bus routes. The district also has school bus Wi-Fi hot spots, that it will park in designated locations for students to access the internet.
All staff and students who were in contact with the person who tested positive will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
