In response to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order from Gov. Kate Brown to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 virus, a coalition of Oregon state agencies is asking Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from conducting outdoor burning.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon Department of Agriculture, and Oregon Health Authority released a press release saying smoke from fires during the current pandemic may result in the negative consequences for the public and first responders.
Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms which could be mistaken for COVID-19 symptoms.
Exposure to smoke and other air pollution can cause an increased risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease such as COVID-19, can increase the severity of existing respiratory infections and worsen underlying respiratory conditions.
First responders and other emergency services are operating at a reduced capacity and have limited resources because of a severe shortage of personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure.
Burning that can be delayed includes burning around your property, burn barrels, industrial burning, slash and forest burning, and agriculture burning that would impact neighbors.
If you have to burn, they recommend that you follow best burn practices which can be found on the website of the Office of the State Fire Marshal at
https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Wildland-Urban-Interface.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.