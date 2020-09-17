The Henhouse Cafe and Lounge in Riddle has closed its doors temporarily after learning a customer had tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant said on Facebook it was voluntarily closing for two weeks and would reopen Oct. 1.
The News-Review was unable to reach owner Marshelle Fobes, but her Facebook post said the customer was believed to have visited the cafe between seven and 10 days ago.
“They are an early morning person and keep to themselves so I don’t think they shared with anyone I just don’t want to take chances with the rest of my peeps,” Fobes wrote on Facebook.
The restaurant’s announcement came as the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced two new cases on Wednesday, including one positive test and one presumptive case.
Three new cases were announced on Tuesday, and two on Monday.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 195 as of Wednesday.
Five county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 13 are being supported in isolation.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 29,850.
OHA also reported two new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 521.
OHA said in its weekly report on Wednesday that the number of new cases in Oregon are on the decline. New cases over the past week were down 12% from the previous week. The number of Oregonians newly tested also declined during this period, though that decline has coincided with major wildfires across the state.
OHA reports workplace outbreaks involving five or more cases in workplaces with at least 30 workers. Mercy Medical Center, which had reported 10 cases, was removed from the active list and reported as recently resolved in the OHA’s Sept. 10 weekly report.
(7) comments
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 5 new coronavirus cases today, increasing the total number of county cases to 200 with 3 deaths.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has reported 17 coronavirus cases and received 547 test results over the past week. Dividing 17 cases by 547 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 3.1% for Douglas County. ANOTHER significant increase for the seventh day in a row.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 49 new coronavirus cases today and 226 cases and 3 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 210 new coronavirus cases and 0 deaths today. Today’s 7-day positive test rate for Oregon decreased to 4.9%.
Douglas County has traced a mere 45% of its coronavirus cases to it source over the last three weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). That means infected people are still infecting others in Douglas County because they haven’t been identified and isolated. This is a concern.
Another concern is the 13 new coronavirus cases in Douglas County over the last week match the number of people isolated in Douglas County. This indicates the Douglas County COVID-19 Response believes all 13 of these cases did NOT come in contact with anyone else who might need to be isolated. Does that seem at all likely?
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/County-Watchlist-Data.pdf
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 5 new coronavirus cases today, but the number of people in isolation only increased by 3. There have been 18 new cases reported over the last 8 days which exactly matches the number of people currently in isolation.
It is highly unlikely all 18 cases were NOT in contact with family members or friends during the days before their disease was diagnosed. If they were in contact, those friends and family members should also be in isolation.
The USA passed Italy today to become number 11 out of 213 countries for the most per capita deaths in the entire world. The USA now has had 0.061% of its population die from coronavirus. At its current pace, the USA will pass the UK to move up again to 10th place within the next two weeks. Does Trump believe #1 in coronavirus deaths helps to "make america great again."
This is responsible civic action. We will promote and eat at this Riddle restaurant from now on. Unlike Casey's in Roseburg who has the "herd mentality," uncaring approach this Riddle Restaurant owner is clearly a caring community member.
i most heartily agree with you. great people
