A Riddle sawmill shut down temporarily because of two employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Nick Johnson, president of C& D Lumber, confirmed Wednesday that a worker in March tested positive and has since recovered.
After a second employee tested positive April 14, Johnson said the management team decided to suspend operations the next day.
“We decided, just for the sake of everyone’s safety, we would shut the mill down this last Wednesday at lunch, and sent everyone home,” Johnson said. “We basically decided to take this week off and give everyone a chance to kind of quarantine, stay safe and really kind of take a pause.”
Johnson said the plant plans to reopen on April 27.
About 100 employees are affected by the shutdown.
Meanwhile, Douglas County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, while four more people had recovered. That brings the totals to 23 testing positive for the disease, and 14 recovered.
There have been zero deaths and 728 negative tests in the county.
Statewide, the number of positive cases topped the 2,000 mark, reaching 2,002 as of Tuesday. Seventy-eight Oregonians have died of the disease.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported that a number of businesses, individuals and community organizations have reached out to help CHI Mercy Medical Center with the shortage of PPE.
In a press release, the response team said FCC Commercial Furniture has sourced fabric and will cut 500 fabric gown pieces. Mercy Foundation has lined up 15 local sewers to put the gowns together.
Oregon Serigraphics and the group calling itself the Sewing Warriors have made thousands of homemade masks for Mercy patients and the Douglas Public Health Network and are creating reusable bonnets for the healthcare providers.
Roseburg Public Schools, Home Depot, Harbor Freight and other local businesses, along with veterinarians and dental offices have donated PPE.
And the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center is sanitizing Mercy’s N95 masks. Ordinarily good for just one wearing, they’re now able to use them four times.
Mercy Director of Communications Kathleen Nickel said PPE shortages have been a concern across the globe.
“By working with our community partners to create a pipeline of reusable PPE, along with the VA’s partnership to reprocess masks and extend their use from 1 to 4 (times), we will continue to have the PPE our staff need to care for patients in our community,” she said in a press release.
Oakland Mayor Bette Keehley gave a shout out to local public works employees for the work they’re continuing to do through the pandemic.
“We have a very valuable group of employees that work for our local municipalities, as well as those that work for our county, state and federal government, that we depend on to do their jobs day-in-and-day-out to keep our world functioning, so we can survive this crisis,” Keehley said in a press release. “You may never see them, or realize all they do, but they are there. So, if you see them, please take a moment to say thanks!”
