Riddle School District has added an extra week to the Thanksgiving break as a buffer to help safeguard against COVID-19.
"This was done to allow a buffer week between a big travel and celebration event and our school start-up," the school district's announcement read. "If people develop disease symptoms or illness during Thanksgiving, those symptoms should show up before school begins again, in-person, on Monday, December 7."
An instructional week will be added at the end of the year to make up for the missed days.
The Thanksgiving break in Riddle will now be from Nov. 23 until Dec. 4.
