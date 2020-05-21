Winston's Riverbend Live! concert series joins other local summer events canceled due to the restrictions on large gatherings in Oregon.
“The board is heartbroken to not be able to provide the outdoor shows this summer,” said founding member Mo Nichols.
Riverbend Live! began in 1997. The series features various genres of music, a night of cowboy poetry and western music, and a youth theater production.
Nichols said the board is working on "potential alternative programming" for Fridays in July that do not involve in-person concerts.
