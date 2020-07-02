190719-nrr-halfshellpre-01

Saxophonist Patrick Lamb has performed locally at both Music on the Half Shell and Riverbend Live! He will be the first featured artist for the Riverbend Live! Reconnect radio show on July 3.

In May, Riverbend Live! joined other local and statewide summer events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committee announced Wednesday that the series would take to the air waves to stay connected with patrons.

The radio show will be held at 4 p.m. for five consecutive Fridays, beginning this week. Riverbend Live! Reconnect will broadcast on both News Radio 1240 KQEN and 104.5 Sam FM. Patrons can also listen at www.541radio.com and on the 541 radio app.

“We are heartbroken that we can’t have concerts at Riverbend Park this summer, but want to provide something with that Riverbend Live! feel for the community,” co-founder Mo Nichols said.

Longtime Riverbend Live! emcee Kyle Bailey will spend an hour talking with musicians that have played at the series over the years, play music from artists that have appeared throughout its 23 year history and talk with others that have been involved in making the event happen.

Friday, Bailey will talk with jazz artist Patrick Lamb, as well as interview Nichols about how the concert series began and grown over the years.

