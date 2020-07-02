In May, Riverbend Live! joined other local and statewide summer events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committee announced Wednesday that the series would take to the air waves to stay connected with patrons.
The radio show will be held at 4 p.m. for five consecutive Fridays, beginning this week. Riverbend Live! Reconnect will broadcast on both News Radio 1240 KQEN and 104.5 Sam FM. Patrons can also listen at www.541radio.com and on the 541 radio app.
“We are heartbroken that we can’t have concerts at Riverbend Park this summer, but want to provide something with that Riverbend Live! feel for the community,” co-founder Mo Nichols said.
Longtime Riverbend Live! emcee Kyle Bailey will spend an hour talking with musicians that have played at the series over the years, play music from artists that have appeared throughout its 23 year history and talk with others that have been involved in making the event happen.
Friday, Bailey will talk with jazz artist Patrick Lamb, as well as interview Nichols about how the concert series began and grown over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.