A coronavirus outbreak at a Glide business, one of nearly 60 workplaces identified Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority as having an active outbreak of COVID-19, has been controlled, Romtec Inc. President Ben Cooper said on Thursday.
Data released by the state agency lists workplaces with five or more cases at businesses with at least 30 employees. According to the Oregon Health Authority, six cases of COVID-19 are associated with Romtec, with the most recent coming on July 8. In an interview Thursday, Cooper said four employees tested positive and the other two were associated with the Romtec cases.
Cooper said they are at the end of the outbreak and met the criteria of the Oregon Health Authority. A majority of their employees were sent home to work in a quarantine environment for almost three weeks, and they were able to continue the operation with little disruption. The outbreak, he said, was isolated in one section of the building.
Romtec has about 55 employees and builds restrooms and other buildings like pavilions, cabins, equipment and control buildings.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported Wednesday that the person from Douglas County who died at a medical facility in Texas was a 61-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who had traveled to that state. She is the first person from Douglas County to die from complications from COVID-19. The agency did not say if the woman contracted the virus in Douglas County or in Texas.
The information on the only death associated with Douglas County comes as four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Douglas County on Wednesday for a total of 71 confirmed and presumptive cases.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 62 confirmed tests, nine presumptive cases and 21 people in isolation. One man remains hospitalized in Portland.
The state numbers were under 300 for the first time in four days. The Oregon Health Authority reported 282 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,081 for the state with four new deaths. That raised the state’s total to 247 deaths related to COVID-19. All four were over age 60 and all had underlying health conditions.
Douglas Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer warned residents that it is a critical time for people to follow recommendations for social distancing and wearing face coverings in places where they are recommended.
“While we expected a nominal increase in cases after entering Phase Two, what we did not want to see was a steady increase in cases on a daily basis,” Dannenhoffer said in a press release. “The new cases have been attributed to people traveling outside Douglas County, and engaging in increased social activities with people outside their household. This is definitely not the time to forgo personal protective measures and allow the virus the opportunity to continue its spread. We need to be extra careful right now and continue to follow the recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including washing your hands frequently, wearing face coverings where recommended, staying home if you are sick, getting tested if you are sick, maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, and making sure to sanitize items and surfaces that have been touched by others.”
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be Friday in Roseburg.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said people who are having symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, can talk to their health care provider about being tested for COVID-19.
Patients without a primary care provider who are looking for a COVID-19 test can contact the Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
Why are you, without fail, so inaccurate in your reporting? Douglas County had FIVE new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, NOT four as you reported. I've attached the link below to the DPHN noon update for your to re-read.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/07-15-20-DCCRT-NOON-CASE-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
How can Dr. Dannenhoffer say, "The new cases have been attributed to people traveling outside Douglas County," when Romtec had a workplace outbreak last week and we know the two baseball tournaments in Roseburg the first week of July resulted in at least 12 new coronavirus cases? Why must Dr. Dannenhoffer be so misleading when what we really need is a Public Health Officer who is brutally honest?
Where is the information about 12 cases that resulted from the baseball tournament?
