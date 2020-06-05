In a summer full of canceled events, the Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks committee announced there will indeed be a fireworks celebration this year.
Instead of being held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the firework display will be held on Reservoir Hill off of Northeast Stephens Street, a location that should be visible from much of Roseburg, according to Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks committee chairman Rob Thomas.
"It will be elevated enough that most all areas of Roseburg should be able to see it," Thomas said. "It should be viewable almost all the way out to Winchester — there might be some areas of Winchester that can't see just because of the hills. But you should be able to see it all the way down Garden Valley, in Hucrest and even Green if you are on the eastern side."
The show will begin at approximately 10 p.m., Saturday, July 4. Thomas says part of the plan is to include some bigger shells so the display gets even higher than usual so that the fireworks can be viewable over a wider area.
The event will look different than before, a move already in place before COVID-19. According to Thomas, the coronavirus pandemic halted planning for a time, and for a time, the committee didn't know if the event could be held at all.
Reservoir Hill will be closed to spectators, both for social distancing and safety reasons. There will not be any organized events associated with the fireworks, such as the food truck or battle of the bands competitions of the last few years.
"Granted, it's cool to get up close, but unfortunately with COVID we can't have a large gathering. It will just be a firework show and we will have a soundtrack that will play on one of the radio stations," he said.
"There are not a lot of firework shows out there this year," Thomas said. "I'm happy to be able to work with these businesses and companies to help make this happen. I'm proud that we can be the light when everything is getting shut down and canceled. I'm glad that we can still do something like this for our community."
Editor's note: “Rob Thomas is the station manager of i101, which is owned by Brooke Communications. The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.