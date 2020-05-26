The Church of God Prophecy in Roseburg has not held an in-person church service since March 15, even though its parishioners believe the Bible calls on them to gather together to worship and pray.
They've been holding online services instead, following Gov. Kate Brown's orders designed to maintain social distancing and slow the rate of infection. But they say some church members can't attend these services, either because they don't have internet access or have privacy concerns.
As restaurants and other businesses begin entering a Phase I reopening, church services like other social gatherings remain limited to 25 people.
The Church of God Prophecy and its pastor Bob Miller say these rules violate their First Amendment rights. So they, along with Edgewater Christian Fellowship in Josephine County and its pastor, filed a lawsuit against the governor in the U.S. District Court in Eugene on Tuesday.
The churches said in court documents they have mitigation plans. If they started services again, they said they would institute social distancing, holding multiple services, separating churchgoers 6 feet apart and providing masks and hand sanitizer.
And they said there's no reason for the governor to bar a church from reopening with social distancing measures when marijuana shops, malls and gyms are being allowed to reopen.
Edgewater said its facility is large enough to hold services for 250 people at a time, with social distancing.
Church of God Prophecy said it has already purchased face masks, sanitizer and gloves, and that it would limit its services to 50 people at a time, leaving enough time for cleaning between services.
The churches said they hope to reopen for Pentecost on Sunday.
The churches are represented in the lawsuit by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Alliance for Defending Freedom.
“Singling out churches for special punishment while allowing others to have greater freedom not only makes no logical sense, it’s clearly unconstitutional, just as others have warned the governor,” said Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Ryan Tucker in a press release.
The News-Review was unable to reach the Church of God Prophecy for comment Tuesday.
