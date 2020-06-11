Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Roseburg Cinema will look a little different when it reopens Friday.
The first difference movie-goers will notice are markers reminding people to practice social distancing at the box office line and doors will be locked at all times. This is to allow employees to screen customers before entering the building and limit how many people are in the lobby at one time, General Manager Nathan Davies said.
“We are going to ask folks if they have or have had a fever or if they have been in contact with anyone that has had COVID symptoms. If they say no, then we will allow them in,” he said.
Roseburg Cinema has been closed since March 16 when widespread public gathering restrictions were instituted across Oregon because of COVID-19.
All concession options, including those available only in the VIP lounge, will be available. Some items, such as utensils, salt and napkins, will have to be requested from staff.
Masks and gloves are required for employees, who will go through their own screening each day before work — including a temperature check. Masks are recommended, not required for guests.
Social distancing requirements mean that every other aisle will be closed and three chairs should be left open between groups of viewers. Groups are limited to 10 people and capacity will be capped at 25% in each auditorium.
Initial movie offerings will include a mix of classics such as “Mission Impossible,” along with movies released before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the measures being implemented, the cinema will not offer private rentals or traditional events such a Summerfest.
Davis said Roseburg Cinema is glad to be back in business.
“If people want us back and we can do it safely, then we would like to try,” Davies said. “We are excited to be back and excited to see everybody. Hopefully we have something for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.